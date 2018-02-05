One Piece World Seeker Trailer Showcases Impressive Graphics

Luffy and the rest of the One Piece crew are set to return to the realm of video games in One Piece World Seeker later this year. Publisher Bandai Namco hasn’t fully detailed the upcoming action game, but now they’ve released a new gameplay trailer that shows off what we can expect to see from it. The new video shows a huge improvement upon previous licensed titles, and some rather impressive stealth skills (some of which that are almost similar to a certain Konami mascot) from the one and only Monkey D. Luffy.

Check out the newly released One Piece World Seeker gameplay trailer below:

For even more on the upcoming action game, check out some newly released One Piece World Seeker gameplay screens and information:

Here’s how publisher Bandai Namco describes the new One Piece World Seeker gameplay screens:

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a brand new experience that puts players in Luffy’s sandals as they battle and explore an expansive new world filled with castles, farms, cities, beaches and more. ONE PIECE World Seeker captures the spirit of the beloved series and lets ONE PIECE fans and new players swing into action and experience Luffy’s powerful gum-gum abilities, including the gum-gum rocket, elephant gatling and gum-gum UFO.

One Piece World Seeker is set to launch sometime in 2018.

