It’s the Last Day to Redeem Free PlayStation Plus Games for January

Today is the last day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the January PlayStation Plus games. The free games for January will go away on February 6. That means players still have time to redeem games like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Batman: The Telltale Series on PlayStation 4, and The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 on PS3. So, make sure to redeem those before they go away.

Of course, there’ll be new PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up in February include Knack, Rime, Spelunker HD, Grand Kingdom, and more. It’s definitely a solid month for all PlayStation Owners. For more on the upcoming games, check out how it compares to Games with Gold for the current month of free offerings.

Here are the free PlayStation Plus games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection on February 6 in North America and Europe:

What do you think of the February PlayStation Plus games? Which game will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!