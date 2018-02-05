The Liar Princess and Blind Prince Announced, in Development for PlayStation 4

Nippon Ichi Software has recently announced that The Liar Princess and Blind Prince, a game that has players taking on the role of a monster pretending to a be a princess as they guide a blind prince throughout the world. According to the company, the game is currently in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

The game stems from an in-house event that Nippon Ichi Software holds annually in which employees can come up with a video game idea. The idea for The Liar Princess and Blind Prince comes from a web designer and will feature story book-style illustrations, and is described as a “bittersweet love story.” In a preview image for this week’s Famitsu magazine, it was revealed that we will be getting a release window for the game in the near future, so players anticipating the title should have more information soon.

As it stands, all we know about the game is that it centers on a creature that disguises itself as a Princess in order to help guide a blind Prince safely through a world filled with fairy-tale inspired locations. Once released, it will join the likes of Yomawari: Night Alone and The Firefly Diary as games that were green lighted during one of Nippon Ichi’s in-house brainstorming sessions. We’ll make sure to keep you updated with any information as more becomes available, which should hopefully be soon.

[Source: Siliconera]