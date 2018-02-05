Watch 10 Minutes of Crossing Souls Gameplay

Fourattic’s indie action game Crossing Souls is coming out on February 13, and we’ve got new gameplay footage. The 10-minute video shows off two boss fights from the stylish title, and plenty of exploration. It’s a great look at how combat works, and how players will switch between multiple characters.

Check out over 10 minutes of Crossing Souls gameplay below:

Here’s more on Crossing Souls from publisher Devolver Digital:

It’s 1986 in California. A group of friends discover a mysterious pink stone that allows to travel between two realms. This gang will live the summer of their lives in an adventure that will get them involved in a government conspiracy. Control five kids with special skills while fighting and solving puzzles in order to save their families and the world. Crossing Souls is an action-adventure with RPG touches set in a pixeled California. Control five characters: Chris, Matt, Charlie, Big Joe and Kevin. Each one has unique skills and their own combat style. Fight in real-time combats, solve diverse puzzles, beat powerful bosses and play special levels inspired by 80’s arcade videogames. As the game progresses you can unlock new items and abilities that will be helpful for this world-saving adventure. Fights and puzzles will become more difficult, so you’d better have a well-planned strategy. Feel the eighties – Do you feel that? Do you smell that? Yeah, it’s the eighties. A story set in 1986 full of references such as The Goonies, Gremlins, Back to the Future and many more.

Crossing Souls is set to release February 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.