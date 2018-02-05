Watch Two Hours of Yakuza 6 Gameplay from the English Version

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will no longer be releasing in March, but that doesn’t mean players will have to wait a long time until they see a bunch of English gameplay. A demo is set to arrive on February 27, and ahead of that, PlayStation Access got their hands on an English build of the game. They streamed over two hours of gameplay, which is a great look at the action game before its April 17, 2017 release.

Check out the stream of the English build below:

For more on the upcoming title, check out our Yakuza 6 import review. Here’s what I had to say about the action game:

Thankfully, the new characters are all very likable, and the mystery of who fathered Haruka’s child is a fun one to figure out. Heck, it even comes with some life lessons to use protection! Much like how the story is more focused than previous entries, so are the locations. While Yakuza 5 had many new locations to explore, the entire game only takes place in the already explored grounds of Kamurocho and Hiroshima. Both areas are filled with quests and interesting things to do, though, so while it’s a slight step backwards in scale, not much is lost. While it’s slightly disappointing to see so many members of Yakuza‘s great ensemble cast take a back seat in Yakuza 6: Song of Life, it ultimately works since this is Kiryu’s story. As such, the final chapters of his story are a much more focused and grounded story than ever before. That’s not to say that things don’t occasionally get ridiculous, but it reminds me more of Yakuza 3 in both its scope and heart. Overall, it’s a story of personal growth, and one that allows Kiryu to say his goodbyes.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is set to release in North America and Europe on April 17, 2018.