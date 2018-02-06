Armored Warfare Early Access Phase Begins for Founders Pack Owners

Publisher My.com has announced today that players who purchased one of the founder packs for the upcoming Armored Warfare should now have their early access privileges activated, meaning they can go out and start playing the game a full two weeks before it launches. In celebration of the Early Access phase launching, the publisher has released a brand new trailer for the game, which you can view below.

In case you can’t wait for the next two weeks to pass, Armored Warfare founder passes seem to still be on sale over on the Armored Warfare website. Players who pick up a founders pack will have access to a ton of goodies, including the early access window, an exclusive commander, premium time and currency, and more.

When Armored Warfare releases, players can expect the following game features to be found in the game (via My.com):

Five vehicle classes, from unyielding Main Battle Tanks to stealthy Tank Destroyer snipers

, from unyielding Main Battle Tanks to stealthy Tank Destroyer snipers Player versus Player – challenging, fast-paced combat

– challenging, fast-paced combat Player versus Environment – you and your friends versus relentless AI-controlled enemies

– you and your friends versus relentless AI-controlled enemies Global Operations – large scale battlefield of the future

Armored Warfare will release on February 20.