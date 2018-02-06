New Dynasty Warriors 9 Video Introduces Bonus Costumes

Koei Tecmo has uploaded yet another official video for Dynasty Warriors 9. This time they are introducing bonus costumes that are available as early purchase incentives. Zhao Yun gets a new costume based on a Beijing Opera show, while Dudou costumes are given to six female characters: Guan Yinping, Sun Shangxiang, Diaochan, Lu Lingqi, Wang Yi, and Wang Yuanji. In total, there are seven bonus costumes shown here.

Note that in Japan, only Zhao Yun’s costume is provided as an early purchase bonus while the female Dudou costumes are separately sold as Japanese store-exclusive bonuses: Guan Yinping at Gamecity and Rakuten Books, Diaochan at Amazon Japan, Sun Shangxiang at GEO, Lu Lingqi at Game Tsutaya and WonderGOO, Wang Yuanji at Loppi HMV, and Wang Yi at Sofmap, Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera, and many other stores.

However, for the Western release, all of these costumes will be included in a single pack if you pick up the physical or standard digital version of this game. For those who miss the incentives, Koei Tecmo will also plan to sell these costumes as paid DLC at a later date. Dynasty Warriors 9 will be released on February 13, but Japan and East Asia get it five days earlier on February 8.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]