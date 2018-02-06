Dynasty Warriors 9 Trophies Have You Killing 100,000 Warriors

Dynasty Warriors 9 releases next week, and players will once again be fighting against thousands of enemy soldiers. The musou title’s trophy list just went live, and it’s a pretty standard Warriors list. There’s not many surprises to be had, and it looks like it’ll be a bit of a grind to get the game’s top prize.

Check out the complete list of Dynasty Warriors 9 trophies below:

Platinum True Warrior of the 3 Kingdoms

Obtained all of the trophies in the game. Gold Flowers Amidst the Chaos

Unlocked all of the officers.

Unlocked all of the officers. The Pinnacle of Might

Earned a total of 100,000 K.O.s. Silver Vandal

Destroyed 100 structures.

Destroyed 100 structures. Sun Piercer

Defeated 1,000 enemies with bow attacks.

Defeated 1,000 enemies with bow attacks. Wanderlust

Discovered 75% of the locations in the game.

Discovered 75% of the locations in the game. Extensive Knowledge

Unlocked all battle entries in the Encyclopedia.

Unlocked all battle entries in the Encyclopedia. Master of the Hunt

Earned a total of 5,000 Hunting Points.

Earned a total of 5,000 Hunting Points. Storyteller

Completed the stories of the kingdoms other than Wei, Wu, Shu, and Jin.

Completed the stories of the kingdoms other than Wei, Wu, Shu, and Jin. Veteran Master

Raised an officer to the highest level.

Raised an officer to the highest level. Legend of Jin

Completed the story of Jin.

Completed the story of Jin. Legend of Wu

Completed the story of Wu.

Completed the story of Wu. Legend of Wei

Completed the story of Wei.

Completed the story of Wei. Thronged with Visitors

Obtained 10 hideaways.

Obtained 10 hideaways. The Ties that Bind Us

Formed a bond at the maximum level with 20 officers.

Formed a bond at the maximum level with 20 officers. Golden Palace

Earned a total of 90,000 gold.

Earned a total of 90,000 gold. Winged Equine

Raised a horse to the highest level.

Raised a horse to the highest level. Unrivaled Warrior

Raised an officer’s Attack to 900.

Raised an officer’s Attack to 900. Legend of Shu

Completed the story of Shu. Bronze Sworn Friends

Formed a bond at the maximum level with another officer.

Formed a bond at the maximum level with another officer. Hideaway

Obtained a hideaway.

Obtained a hideaway. Epicure

Ate 100 meals.

Ate 100 meals. Fisher

Caught 30 items while fishing.

Caught 30 items while fishing. New Allies

Unlocked an officer.

Unlocked an officer. Steady Worker

Obtained 30 items by using box traps.

Obtained 30 items by using box traps. Sightseer

Discovered a scenic area.

Discovered a scenic area. Traces of a Hero

Completed a story.

Completed a story. End of an Era

Completed a key mission.

Completed a key mission. Master of the Martial Arts

Obtained 30 weapons.

Obtained 30 weapons. Nimble Fingers

Performed synthesis 100 times.

Performed synthesis 100 times. Sure Shot

Defeated 100 enemies with bow attacks.

Defeated 100 enemies with bow attacks. A Brush with Expertise

Obtained a High-class weapon.

Obtained a High-class weapon. Collector

Obtained 20 gems.

Obtained 20 gems. Interior Decorator

Obtained 10 pieces of furniture.

Obtained 10 pieces of furniture. Traveler

Discovered 35% of the locations in the game.

Discovered 35% of the locations in the game. Smasher

Defeated a powerful enemy.

Defeated a powerful enemy. Like a Bird

Juggled an enemy in the air for 5 seconds.

Juggled an enemy in the air for 5 seconds. Storm and Stress

Achieved a 1,000 hit combo.

Achieved a 1,000 hit combo. Sword Brandisher

Defeated 100 enemies with assault attacks.

Defeated 100 enemies with assault attacks. Equestrian

Defeated 1,000 enemies while mounted on a horse.

Defeated 1,000 enemies while mounted on a horse. One Warrior vs. a Thousand

Defeated 1,000 enemies in a single battle.

Defeated 1,000 enemies in a single battle. Helter-Skelter

Completed a mission within 1 minute.

Completed a mission within 1 minute. A Gathering of Heroes

Unlocked 45 officers.

Unlocked 45 officers. Graduation Day

Completed the tutorial for one of the kingdoms.

Dynasty Warriors 9 releases February 13, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]