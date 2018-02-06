Dynasty Warriors 9 Trophies Have You Killing 100,000 Warriors
Dynasty Warriors 9 releases next week, and players will once again be fighting against thousands of enemy soldiers. The musou title’s trophy list just went live, and it’s a pretty standard Warriors list. There’s not many surprises to be had, and it looks like it’ll be a bit of a grind to get the game’s top prize.
Check out the complete list of Dynasty Warriors 9 trophies below:
Platinum
- True Warrior of the 3 Kingdoms
Obtained all of the trophies in the game.
Gold
- Flowers Amidst the Chaos
Unlocked all of the officers.
- The Pinnacle of Might
Earned a total of 100,000 K.O.s.
Silver
- Vandal
Destroyed 100 structures.
- Sun Piercer
Defeated 1,000 enemies with bow attacks.
- Wanderlust
Discovered 75% of the locations in the game.
- Extensive Knowledge
Unlocked all battle entries in the Encyclopedia.
- Master of the Hunt
Earned a total of 5,000 Hunting Points.
- Storyteller
Completed the stories of the kingdoms other than Wei, Wu, Shu, and Jin.
- Veteran Master
Raised an officer to the highest level.
- Legend of Jin
Completed the story of Jin.
- Legend of Wu
Completed the story of Wu.
- Legend of Wei
Completed the story of Wei.
- Thronged with Visitors
Obtained 10 hideaways.
- The Ties that Bind Us
Formed a bond at the maximum level with 20 officers.
- Golden Palace
Earned a total of 90,000 gold.
- Winged Equine
Raised a horse to the highest level.
- Unrivaled Warrior
Raised an officer’s Attack to 900.
- Legend of Shu
Completed the story of Shu.
Bronze
- Sworn Friends
Formed a bond at the maximum level with another officer.
- Hideaway
Obtained a hideaway.
- Epicure
Ate 100 meals.
- Fisher
Caught 30 items while fishing.
- New Allies
Unlocked an officer.
- Steady Worker
Obtained 30 items by using box traps.
- Sightseer
Discovered a scenic area.
- Traces of a Hero
Completed a story.
- End of an Era
Completed a key mission.
- Master of the Martial Arts
Obtained 30 weapons.
- Nimble Fingers
Performed synthesis 100 times.
- Sure Shot
Defeated 100 enemies with bow attacks.
- A Brush with Expertise
Obtained a High-class weapon.
- Collector
Obtained 20 gems.
- Interior Decorator
Obtained 10 pieces of furniture.
- Traveler
Discovered 35% of the locations in the game.
- Smasher
Defeated a powerful enemy.
- Like a Bird
Juggled an enemy in the air for 5 seconds.
- Storm and Stress
Achieved a 1,000 hit combo.
- Sword Brandisher
Defeated 100 enemies with assault attacks.
- Equestrian
Defeated 1,000 enemies while mounted on a horse.
- One Warrior vs. a Thousand
Defeated 1,000 enemies in a single battle.
- Helter-Skelter
Completed a mission within 1 minute.
- A Gathering of Heroes
Unlocked 45 officers.
- Graduation Day
Completed the tutorial for one of the kingdoms.
Dynasty Warriors 9 releases February 13, 2018.
[Source: PSN Profiles]