Dynasty Warriors 9 Trophies Have You Killing 100,000 Warriors

February 6, 2018

Dynasty Warriors 9 trophies

Dynasty Warriors 9 releases next week, and players will once again be fighting against thousands of enemy soldiers. The musou title’s trophy list just went live, and it’s a pretty standard Warriors list. There’s not many surprises to be had, and it looks like it’ll be a bit of a grind to get the game’s top prize.

Check out the complete list of Dynasty Warriors 9 trophies below:

Platinum

  • True Warrior of the 3 Kingdoms
    Obtained all of the trophies in the game.

Gold

  • Flowers Amidst the Chaos
    Unlocked all of the officers.
  • The Pinnacle of Might
    Earned a total of 100,000 K.O.s.

Silver

  • Vandal
    Destroyed 100 structures.
  • Sun Piercer
    Defeated 1,000 enemies with bow attacks.
  • Wanderlust
    Discovered 75% of the locations in the game.
  • Extensive Knowledge
    Unlocked all battle entries in the Encyclopedia.
  • Master of the Hunt
    Earned a total of 5,000 Hunting Points.
  • Storyteller
    Completed the stories of the kingdoms other than Wei, Wu, Shu, and Jin.
  • Veteran Master
    Raised an officer to the highest level.
  • Legend of Jin
    Completed the story of Jin.
  • Legend of Wu
    Completed the story of Wu.
  • Legend of Wei
    Completed the story of Wei.
  • Thronged with Visitors
    Obtained 10 hideaways.
  • The Ties that Bind Us
    Formed a bond at the maximum level with 20 officers.
  • Golden Palace
    Earned a total of 90,000 gold.
  • Winged Equine
    Raised a horse to the highest level.
  • Unrivaled Warrior
    Raised an officer’s Attack to 900.
  • Legend of Shu
    Completed the story of Shu.

Bronze

  • Sworn Friends
    Formed a bond at the maximum level with another officer.
  • Hideaway
    Obtained a hideaway.
  • Epicure
    Ate 100 meals.
  • Fisher
    Caught 30 items while fishing.
  • New Allies
    Unlocked an officer.
  • Steady Worker
    Obtained 30 items by using box traps.
  • Sightseer
    Discovered a scenic area.
  • Traces of a Hero
    Completed a story.
  • End of an Era
    Completed a key mission.
  • Master of the Martial Arts
    Obtained 30 weapons.
  • Nimble Fingers
    Performed synthesis 100 times.
  • Sure Shot
    Defeated 100 enemies with bow attacks.
  • A Brush with Expertise
    Obtained a High-class weapon.
  • Collector
    Obtained 20 gems.
  • Interior Decorator
    Obtained 10 pieces of furniture.
  • Traveler
    Discovered 35% of the locations in the game.
  • Smasher
    Defeated a powerful enemy.
  • Like a Bird
    Juggled an enemy in the air for 5 seconds.
  • Storm and Stress
    Achieved a 1,000 hit combo.
  • Sword Brandisher
    Defeated 100 enemies with assault attacks.
  • Equestrian
    Defeated 1,000 enemies while mounted on a horse.
  • One Warrior vs. a Thousand
    Defeated 1,000 enemies in a single battle.
  • Helter-Skelter
    Completed a mission within 1 minute.
  • A Gathering of Heroes
    Unlocked 45 officers.
  • Graduation Day
    Completed the tutorial for one of the kingdoms.

Dynasty Warriors 9 releases February 13, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

