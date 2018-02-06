E3 2018 Tickets Will Go on Sale Next Week

Following a successful show last year, E3 will once again open its doors to gamers for their 2018 show. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced today that public tickets sales for E3 2018 will begin next week on February 12.

Tickets will go live at 12 p.m. EST, and unlike last year, only the first 1,000 tickets will available for a lower price. The first 1,000 ticket sold will be available for $149 each, but any ticket after the first 1,000 will cost you $249. Registration and pass sales will be available at the E3 site when sales go live.

In a brief statement on the announcement of sales, Michael D. Gallagher – President and CEO of ESA – praised the inclusion of gamers into the show, noting how their passion helps enhance the E3 experience. “Gamers raise the energy of E3 to a fever pitch, reinforcing its place as the world’s preeminent event for video games,” said Gallagher. “We are excited to fuel that passion and enhance the gamer experience at E3 by extending show hours and adding a third day to the wildly popular E3 Coliseum.”

Alongside the announcement of ticket sales, the ESA also revealed that the show would change a bit, with E3 2018 extending its show hours in an effort to accommodate all attendees. This year, industry and media members will have exclusive time on the show floor before the doors open to “Gamer Pass” holders, allowing media to cover some titles while also allowing gamers to hopefully not be held up on lines.

