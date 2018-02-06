Early Versions of Horizon Zero Dawn Featured Two Player Co-Op

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the best games of 2017 and was often hailed as one of the best single-player experience in gaming in some time. However, the game wasn’t always intended to be a strictly solo experience, as a recent discussion with the director of the game revealed.

In an interview with YouTube channel Noclip (via Wccftech) as part of the channel’s documentary behind the making of the game, the prototype for Horizon Zero Dawn actually included working two player co-op, though the feature was later discarded in order to put more features into the game. According to Guerrilla Game’s Mathijs De Jonge – the Game Director for Horizon Zero Dawn – the co-op was functioning and “nice to see,” but the programmers told the studio that in order to have co-op, they would have had to have only 50% of the features that they had been asking for. De Jong also shared other interesting information that you can find in the interview, so if you’re interested in a more behind-the-scenes look at the game, make sure to check it out.

For even more on the game, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the games DLC:

Some people were thrown off by Horizon Zero Dawn’s less-than-stellar facial animation and animation during cutscenes or while talking to NPCs. Well, happily, things have notably improved in both areas. Although what was already in the base game has not changed, all new missions in the expansion feature much more believable movements of NPCs, and a camera that follows them as they walk around, their hands moving in gestures that make more sense given the context of what they are saying at the moment. It’s a subtle difference, but a marked improvement. It will make going back to regular, non-expansion missions a bit of a jarring experience, which is an odd side effect. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds is everything DLC is supposed to be. The wonderful playground we last saw Aloy in is expanded by an impressively large, immaculately detailed, diverse landscape. Like the base game before it, this is a tough area that almost everyone will enjoy exploring. Yet for those who hate open-ended games, fast travel points and simple navigation can keep you on the beaten path, if desired. With more content in this fantastic expansion than other entire games, The Frozen Wilds is a must-buy, can’t-miss experience.

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is available now.

[Source: Wccftech]