Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus Brings the First Game to PS4

Compile Heart is once again remaking the original Hyperdimension Neptunia. The PlayStation 3 title previously was enhanced for the PlayStation Vita (that version is pictured above), and now it’s coming to PlayStation 4 as Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus. It’s currently unknown what sort of enhancements will be in the PS4 version (although assumedly it’ll have some graphical improvements). More information will be revealed in next week’s episode of Dengeki PlayStation.

Maybe the third time will be the charm for Hyperdimension Netptunia as there is certainly room for improvement. For more on the previous remake, check out our review of the Vita port. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say:

The problem is that the general dungeon monsters are so weak and easy to fight, you don’t need to practice any kind of strategy. Yet the boss battles have you fighting enormously difficult battles that require hours of level grinding to beat. I fought every battle I could leading up to each boss and it still didn’t alleviate the need to grind before each boss fight. This is when that decent battle system gets dull, as you hear the characters yell out the same stupid catch-phrases repeatedly while fighting the weak enemies to try to level up just enough to get past that boss fight. Nevermind that the story wasn’t intriguing, the game wasn’t giving me reasons to really want to continue on with this forced grind that lasted hours, even after battling every monster I could leading into each boss. There is a market for this kind of game, but it isn’t me, or most of the people I know. While the battle system is decent, especially when done on the Vita, the parts in between lack any kind of draw to keep me interested. Assets and ideas are reused from Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory, which makes Re;Birth1 feel like a remixed version of that title. My experience was weakened by feeling like I had played this exact same thing before and the needless grinding, not to mention that I found the characters to be incredibly aggravating. It’s not my game, but I’m sure it’s for somebody out there.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus is currently in development for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Siliconera]