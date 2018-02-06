Accounting+ Gets Free Update, Taking Players to the Waterpark

Developers Crows Crows Crows has announced today that a free update for their PlayStation VR title Accounting+ is available now, and not only includes a new PlayStation theme for players, but also includes an entirely new level for the game, bringing players to the wonderful world of a waterpark.

Much like the base game, it seems like the waterpark level for Accounting+ will take players on a relaxing trip to a waterpark, filled with pools, swan floats, and relaxation. While the trailer (above) is pretty brief and doesn’t show any gameplay, owners of the game can jump onto the PlayStation 4 now and download the update to check it out.

In case you’re unaware of what Accounting+ is, make sure to check out our review of the game:

Accounting+ can be quickly completed in under 30 minutes if you breeze through the levels without listening to the dialog. On the average side, you’ll probably spend somewhere between an hour or two with it. Listening to all of the dialogue from every character in every level is probably upwards of three to four hours of recorded voice acting. That’s not including the ever-so-mysterious Zoo Level, which fans are beginning to think is a massive troll by the creators. If it does exist, it’s something that a very, very small subset of people will ever see. Accounting+ is a novelty, brilliant to experience, but hard to recommend. I was highly entertained by my time with Accounting+, but after this review, I am thoroughly done with it. Repeated playthroughs don’t really offer anything new on the gameplay front, and the dialog becomes less funny on repetition. There’s also the glaring issue that I still haven’t learned anything about accounting. I got yelled at by a guy in a tree. I killed a fat king. I got tried for murder after dying from summoning Satan. I became the Leonardo DiCaprio of VR (GET IT?!? I MADE AN INCEPTION JOKE!), but I never learned a single thing about accounting.

Accounting+ is available now.