PlayStation Store Global Update – February 5, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders Fe ($19.99)(out 2-16)

METAL GEAR SURVIVE ($39.99)(out 2-20)

Secret of Mana ($39.99)(out 2-15) PSVR Games Happy Drummer ($9.99)

Inception VR (Free)

In the Cloud: VR Afterlife (Free) PS4 Demos .hack//G.U. Last Recode

Crossing Souls PS4 Games ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES 2 JET ($7.99)

Accounting Plus (Accounting+) ($11.99)

Bleed 2 ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Dandara ($12.74)

Dragon Sinker ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

EA Sports UFC 3 ($59.99)

Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)($6.99)

Fuitakia 2 ($3.99)

Happy Drummer ($9.99)

Marooners ($9.99)

Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones ($14.99)

Nightmares from the Deep Collection ($35.99)

Shadow of the Colossus ($39.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition Deluxe ($69.99) PS4 Add-on Content EA SPORTS UFC 3 Champions Edition Upgrade ($19.99)

Fishing Planet Crappie Valentine Pack ($12.99)

Gundam Versus DLC ($4.99 each)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion ($14.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion Pass ($24.99)

Pure Hold’em: Full House Poker Bundle ($12.99)

The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff ($9.99)

Skyforge Asst. DLC ($21.99 and up)

Street Fighter® V – Arcade Edition – Season 3 Character Pass ($29.99) PS Vita Games Dragon Sinker ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Mercenary Kings ($19.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3