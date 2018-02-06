PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of February 6, 2018
This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.
Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on February 13 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses).
All Deals
PlayStation 4
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode – $34.99
- Alien Shooter – $2.39 ($3.99)
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online – $29.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $40.19
- Deluxe – $46.89
- Gold – $66.99
- The Crew – $9.89
- Ultimate Edition – $14.99
- Dandara – $11.99
- Digmon Story Cyber Sleuth – $17.99
- The Division
- Gold – $35.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Game + Season Pass – $19.49
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Deluxe – $44.99
- Season Pass – $14.99
- FIFA 18 – $26.99
- Legacy Edition – $26.99
- For Honor
- Deluxe – $25.19
- Gold – $39.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – $19.79
- Deluxe – $25.19
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst – $14.99
- Gundam Versus – $35.99
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition – $14.79
- Hob – $14.99
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven – $14.99
- J-Stars Victory VS+ – $14.99
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – $14.99
- Deluxe – $31.99
- Road to Boruto – $24.99
- Season Pass – $11.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $27.99
- NeverEnd – $2.39
- One Piece: Burning Blood – $14.99
- Gold Pack – $6.24
- Rainbow Six Siege – $24.99
- Rayman Legends – $9.99
- Saint Seiya Soldiers’ Soul – $14.99
- Space Hulk – $19.49
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $29.99
- Gold – $44.99
- Steep – Winter Games Edition – $29.99
- Gold – $39.99
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe – $21.24
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $14.99
- Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim – $13.99
- Syberia 3 – $24.99
- Tales of Berseria – $23.99
- Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch – $23.99
- Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Gold – $54.99
- Watch Dogs 2
- Gold – $39.99
- Werewolves Within – $9.89
PlayStation 3
- Alien Shooter – $2.39 ($3.99)
- Demon’s Souls – $9.99
- Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom – $4.49 ($7.49)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle – $7.49
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors – $4.99
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $12.49
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – $4.99
- Space Hulk – $15.99
- Tales of Graces f – $8.74
- Tales of Symphonia Chronicles – $4.99
- Tales of Xillia – $4.99
- Tales of Xillia 2 – $7.49
- Tales of Zestiria – $12.49
PlayStation Vita
- Alteric – $3.99
- Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom – $4.49 ($7.49)
- Digmon Story Cyber Sleuth – $11.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z – $4.99
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst – $9.99
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $9.99
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – $4.99
- Space Hulk – $13.99
- Sword Art Online – Hollow Fragment – $4.99
- Tales of Hearts R – $7.49
PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.
What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.