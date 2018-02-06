PSLS  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates  •  Slideshow

PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of February 6, 2018

February 6, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on February 13 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses).

All Deals

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3

PlayStation Vita

PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for February.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.

