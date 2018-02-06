Read The Division Update 1.18 Patch Notes

The Division Update 1.18 Deployed, Fixes Several Bugs

A 2.44GB The Division update just hit Ubisoft’s popular third-person shooter. Alongside the update was an emergency maintenance session, which occurred earlier this morning. There’s nothing huge in the update, as the released notes only imply some fixes to the game. In particular, the game fixed a “UI issue in which gear optimizations may reset between sessions,” and a bug involving the game’s Classified AlphaBridge gearset.

Check out the full The Division update 1.18 patch notes below:

Here are the changes to be implemented with the February 6th maintenance. Fixed an issue involving the Classified AlphaBridge gearset.

Fixed a UI issue in which gear optimizations may reset between sessions.

Recently, Ubisoft talked about the future of the series:

While there’s been no official announcement of a sequel to Ubisoft’s The Divison, Massive Entertainment’s David Polfeldt has told IGN that there’s “lots of space for continuation” beyond merely keeping the current game online. However, he isn’t able to say much at this point in time. “I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it,” said Polfeldt. “There are a lot of things that we didn’t do in The Division 1 that are interesting to look at for that brand.” He also revealed that the player base has been unexpectedly increasing with each new patch. “A long time ago, we assumed that we would have a much smaller player base by now, because we thought it would develop like many RPGs develop over time,” Polfeldt continued. “But what has happened is that in fact with each patch since 1.4, the player base has been increasing again.”

The Division update 1.18 is available now.

[Source: Ubisoft]