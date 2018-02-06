Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Will Reportedly Feature Battle Royale Mode

A recent report from Trusted Reviews seems to reveal a new batch of information regarding Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer mode, as well as some of the gameplay modes found within. Though they received the information in August 2017, they decided to wait until official details corroborated their own, at which point (today) they decided to release them.

According to the site, Red Dead Redemption 2’s online component will feature various modes, including a “Revive and Survive,” “Money Grab,” and a “Battle Royale” mode. While it remains unknown whether or not the Battle Royale mode will operate similarly to the how PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Fortnite work, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Rockstar try and capitalize on the growing popularity of the Battle Royale genre of games.

When it comes to the other two game modes, “Revive and Survive” plays pretty much how it sounds. Two teams will be pit against each other and try and stay alive. Teams will have a limited amount of time to revive teammates if they get downed, after which they will be eliminated for good. “Money Grab” features two teams fighting over bags of money in a central location. Players will have to collect and return them to their team base as quickly as possible.

Game modes aside, Red Dead Redemption online component will be an open-world, much like GTA Online is now. NPCs will decorate storefronts and pack things away at night, frequent rewards will be handed out to players for completing various objectives, and apartments from GTA Online will return in the form of tents, which can be bought and upgraded. There’s some more information listed over at Trusted Reviews, so make sure to check it out for the full breakdown.

[Source: Trusted Reviews]