PlayStation Now Games for February Include Yakuza 5 and NBA 2K16

Earlier today, Sony unveiled the latest additions to its PlayStation Now library for the month of February 2018. Players who haven’t yet tackled the Yakuza games will be happy, as both Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 both join the ever growing library of titles. NBA 2K16 and DiRT Rally are also two of the more well-known titles joining the list, so if you haven’t yet played either or are itching to go back, now’s a good time.

For the full list of titles coming to the service this month, make sure to see below (via the PlayStation Blog):

New PS4 Games Anomaly 2 (PS4)

Backgammon Blitz (PS4)

Bombing Busters (PS4)

DiRT Rally (PS4)

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance (PS4)

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek (PS4)

Gal*Gun: Double Peace (PS4)

Grand Kingdom (PS4)

NBA 2K16 (PS4)

Professional Farmer 2017 (PS4)

Yakuza 4 (PS3)

Yakuza 5 (PS3) PS3 to PS4 Updates Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Guilty Gear Xrd Sign

Motorcycle Club

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

If you haven’t given PlayStation Now a try yet, you can check out the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC to experience the streaming service for yourself. For those unaware of what the service is, PlayStation Now provides unlimited and on-demand access to a library of over 600 games, with new games added every month and no downloads required. For a closer look as to what the most popular games on the service were for January, check out below:

Red Dead Redemption

Until Dawn

WWE 2K16

Mortal Kombat

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Fallout: New Vegas

The Last of Us

Mafia II

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Let us know what you think of the additions in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]