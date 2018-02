PSA: You Can Now Redeem February’s PlayStation Plus Free Games

Today is the first day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the free February PlayStation Plus games. The free games for February will go away on March 6, 2018. That means players still have plenty of time to redeem games like Knack, Rime, Spelunker HD, Grand Kingdom, Starblood Arena, and more. It’s definitely a solid month (check out how it compares to Games with Gold).

Of course, when that time comes there’ll be new free PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up will take place in March 2018. There’s no word on what those games will be just yet, although they’ll be unveiled later this month.

Here are the free PlayStation Plus games that left and entered the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection today in both North America and Europe:

What do you think of the free February PlayStation Plus games? Which of the newly available PlayStation 4 games will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list of games from Sony? Let us know what you think about all of these titles in the comment section below!