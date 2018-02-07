Downward Spiral: Horus Station Releasing in Spring With PSVR Support

3rd Eye Studios has announced today it will be releasing its zero-gravity space adventure game Downward Spiral: Horus Station this Spring for PlayStation 4 and PC. The game will also have optional support for PlayStation VR, Oculus Touch, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality. To celebrate the announcement, the developers have released a brand new trailer for the game, which you can see below.

In Downward Spiral: Horus Station, players will have to navigate through a lost vessel that has been abandoned by its crew. As they do, they’ll have to solve the mystery of the space station while also avoiding unknown dangers found within. Players will have to use weapons like bolt throwers, rail guns, and arc welders to take out threats, solve puzzles, and find out why the Horus Station has been left to drift in space.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out a brief description from the developers below:

Downward Spiral: Horus Station’s focus will be heavy on environmental storytelling, as the game features no dialogue or cinematics. Instead, players will have to piece together the plot through observation and interpretation as they navigate the derelict space station, accompanied by the electronic ambient soundtrack composed by platinum selling HIM frontman Ville Valo. The game also features a raft of options for how to experience it. Not only is it playable on both a regular screen and VR headset, the game is also playable in two player co-op, allowing players to explore the Horus Station’s deceptively immaculate, retro-futurist decor as an investigative duo. There’s also the option to entirely remove combat from the campaign for those who wish to soak up the story without enemies. In addition to Horus Station’s story campaign, there’s eight-player PvP and PvE multiplayer modes including Deathmatch, Horde and Survivor challenges.

Downward Spiral: Horus Station is set to launch sometime in Spring 2018.