Battle Royale Game Fear The Wolves Takes Place in Chernobyl, Coming This Year

Earlier today during the “Le What’s Next de Focus” event in Paris, Focus Home Interactive and Vostok Games – the team behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise – announced that Fear The Wolves, an upcoming post-apocalyptic, FPS-Battle Royale game, will be releasing in 2018 for PC and consoles.

Billing itself as a “new and original” take on the Battle Royale experience, Fear The Wolves will have players dropped into the harsh environments of a radiation-ravaged Chernobyl. From there, they will have to fight to be the last man standing out of 100 people. Vostok Games have also announced that a second game mode will be featured in the game, but no word on what that is yet has been made available.

According to the developers of the game, the game will not only feature its own deadly anomalies that players must avoid, but also will feature dynamically-changing weather along with a day-night cycle, forcing players to think on their feet if they want to come out on top. More details on the game will be unveiled to attendees at the What’s Next de Focus press event that’s taking place this week in Paris.

For more information of what to expect when Fear The Wolves launches this year, check out the description of the game:

To secure the top spot, players will need to worry about more than just other survivors. Across the hostile wastes, everyone is threatened by deadly anomalies and dynamically-changing weather. Along with a day-night cycle, this constantly forces survivors to adapt their strategies, and players can find protective gear that allows them to explore dangerous off-limit zones. All the while, the howls of mutated creatures echo through the wasteland…

Fear The Wolves is set to release sometime in 2018.