Read the Fortnite Update 1.42 patch notes

Fortnite Update 1.42 Adds Valentine’s Day Skins, View Patch Notes

Fortnite update 1.42 is set to release tomorrow (February 8, 2018), and Epic Games has detailed it beforehand. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the game has received a bunch of themed skins (see above) for its Battle Royale mode. A new weapon is also being added: a crossbow. The weapon is perfect for stealth play.

Check out the full Fortnite update 1.42 patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES – BATTLE ROYALE GENERAL The Shooting Test #1 Limited-Time Mode has been switched to Solo only. Known Issue: The Shooting Test does not save progression for stats or challenges. Shotgun headshot damage increased to 200% (was 150%). Scoped Assault Rifle is now 100% accurate when zoomed in. Scoped Assault Rifle no longer has damage fall-off.

Bug Fixes Players will no longer slide off rooftops.

Fix for Item Shop panels disappearing after completing a V-buck purchase through the Store Tab.

Fix for collision inconsistencies in certain basement corners.

Fixed a hole in the terrain south of Retail Row. AUDIO Removed harsh high-frequency sound from the Chomp Jr pickaxe. WEAPONS Crossbow This weapon fires Arrows, which are an unlimited ammo type. Found from floor loot and treasure chests. This weapon comes in both Rare and Epic variants.

SAVE THE WORLD This is a light week for patch notes, but fear not! We have plenty to bring you in the following weeks. Quests, events, bug fixes, quality of life improvements and more. Below you can see our current roadmap for big things to expect in upcoming Save the World updates. GENERAL Known Issue: Chests have low-resolution graphics on the results screen Bug Fixes Trophies will now properly be awarded to PS4 players UPCOMING RELEASES Patch 2.5.0 Valentine’s Event Special Valentine’s questline – A Love Story, told the Fortnite way. 😉 Valentines-themed Heroes Cupid Crossbow

New reactive quest type

Opt-In Difficulty increase for greater challenge and rewards Patch 3.0.0 Spring it on Event Week 1 of the ‘Spring it On’ questline released! New Event Store items!

Complete in-game music overhaul (Orchestra Edition) Patch 3.1.0 Stamina Part 1 – Player Movement

Quest Map Improvements

Spring it on Event Week 2 of “Spring it On” questline released! New Event Store items!

Inventory w/ Crafting in the front end.

Fortnite update 1.42 releases on February 8, 2018.