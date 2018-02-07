Watch These Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Trailers of Nero Claudius and Nameless

Marvelous has posted the first batch of character gameplay videos for Fate/Extella Link, a Dynasty Warriors-like hack-and-slash action game featuring Servant characters from Type-Moon’s mega-hit Fate series. Compared to the previous game The Umbral Star, Link has made improvements on the graphics; especially character models.

The first video published is for Nero Claudius, the poster girl of Fate/Extra and Fate/Extella series. As a Saber-class servant, she fights using her Aestus Estus longsword which produces flame and rose effects as she attacks. Her Noble Phantasm is Aestus Domus Aurea, where she puts her enemies inside her golden theater before decimating them with her finisher slash attack Laus Saint Claudius.

Marvelous has also uploaded one more gameplay video for Nameless, a heroic spirit with no name. In Link, he has noticeably grown a longer hair, unlike any of his prior appearances. While he is an Archer-class servant and does have some archery attacks in his moveset, he mainly fights with a pair of swords called Kanshou and Bakuya. His Noble Phantasm is Unlimited Blade Works, where he creates a Reality Marble field that lets him produce and use replicas of all kinds of weapons.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. An English localization has not been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

[Source: Marvelous]