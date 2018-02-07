Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Coming to PlayStation 4 in May

Following the successful launch of Harvest Moon: Light of Hope on Steam late last year, Natsume and Rising Star Games have announced today that Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition will be launching on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in May, where the game will launch for $39.99. Not much is known about what will be included in the special edition yet, but Natsume has promised more information soon.

In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game looking out for a fresh start and new surroundings. During your voyage, your ship is wrecked and you wash up on a small harbor town, where you will have to help rebuild the town by growing crops, tending to livestock, and gathering materials for repairs. Players will also be able to make new friends in the game and even start their own family as you set out to save the town.

“We are honoured to continue to work in close partnership with Natsume in order to bring Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition to our Harvest Moon fans and to newcomers, across Europe, Australia and the Middle East,” said Martin Defries, Managing Director of Rising Star Games. “The series has delighted game fans for many years; the versions that release this Spring will bring happiness to console gamers across the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch universe”.

For a better look at the game, make sure to check out our E3 2017 preview of Harvest Moon: Light of Hope:

While getting the hang of this, cutting down trees and breaking rocks, the plants were barely growing at all. Again, it’s tough to demo a game like this in a period of 20 minutes, so most of what I did ended up being a bunch of busy work without the long term payoff that the actual game offers. What it ended up showing me was the vibrant visuals and the potential of what a full console Harvest Moon can be. It’s nice to have the simple gameplay and visuals without resorting to pixelated graphics. The traditional and adorable charm is all there. What Harvest Moon: Light of Hope doesn’t do in innovation, it makes up for in bringing the fantastic appeal of Harvest Moon to console and PC for the first time since the Wii. PlayStation gamers have had to go a very long time without playing a new Harvest Moon game, so this is a great opportunity for them to experience the 20-year-old classic.

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition will launch sometime in May 2018.