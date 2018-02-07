Owlboy Getting Physical Release for PlayStation 4 Later This Year

D-Pad Studio has announced today that the critically acclaimed Owlboy will be getting a physical release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year, where it will hit store shelves on May 29, 2018. Hans van Brakel, the Executive Manager for SOEDESCO, announced the physical version earlier today alongside a brand new gameplay trailer for the game.

Over at the PlayStation Blog, Jo-Remi Madsen – a Game Programmer for D-Pad Studio – took to discussing the idea of porting Owlboy over to consoles. For those unaware, the game was in development since 2007 before finally releasing last year. According to Madsen, half-way through development, the studio decided to up the resolution of the game to fit with full HD and 4K.

“One thing that has stuck with us is the great feedback we’ve gotten while on our travels,” Madsen said. “You can look at the old footage of Owlboy and easily spot the changes it’s been going through over the years. Each time we visit a new convention or an expo, we return home with a scrapbook full of useful feedback. This is exactly what we hope to gain more of when we launch our game to console for the first time ever.”

For more information on Owlboy, check out the brief description of the game courtesy of D-Pad Studios:

Owlboy tells the touching story of owl misfit Otus, a feathery little fellow struggling to live the owl life. Fate strikes when Otus’ beautiful homeland is invaded by a horde of malicious sky pirates. Otus embarks on a fascinating journey through seemingly endless skies and mysterious, monster infested ruins. He must recruit his friends to employ their special puzzling- and combat skills, fight his foes and fly his way to safety. Features Heartfelt, intriguing story about the adventurous journey of an underdog owl.

Detailed, colorful and beautifully vibrant pixel art style.

Switch between Otus’ friends at any time to employ their unique abilities

Tremendous variety in surroundings and enemies.

Explore massive dungeons and face epic boss battles.

Owlboy is out on PC, but will launch digitally on February 13, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.