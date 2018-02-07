Watch the Past Cure Story Trailer to Learn More About the Psychological Thriller

Psychological action thriller Past Cure is set to release February 23, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Developer Phantom 8 recently put out a behind-the-scenes video, and now released a brand new story trailer for the game. The video is over three minutes long, and is a great look at what to expect from the thriller.

Past Cure puts players in the role of a former soldier named Ian. He’s out for vengeance after an experiment granted him telekinetic powers. The game will revolve around Ian trying to come to grips with what happened.

Give the latest Past Cure story trailer a watch below:

For more information on the upcoming Past Cure, check out the description from developer Phantom 8:

After years of being tortured in dark prisons across Europe, former elite soldier Ian lives in his brother’s safehouse, struggling with the consequences of the military experiments he was put through. They twisted his mind; imbued him with preternatural mental abilities such as time manipulation and telekinesis, and fractured his grip on reality. Driven by hallucinations and his thirst for revenge, Ian enlists his brother’s help and sets out on a thrilling hunt; both for the perpetrators of the conspiracy against him and for the truth underlying his torment. During the course of his mission Ian experiments with his new powers, quickly coming to realize their inherent danger—with each use, his sanity frays a little more, drawing the nightmarish attention of something beyond reality. In pursuit of the men behind his imprisonment, Ian soon realizes that his true enemy may be hiding within his own madness.

Past Cure is set to launch on February 23, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.