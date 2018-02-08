Bridge Constructor Portal Out in Early March for PS4, Watch Launch Trailer (Update)

Update: Bridge Constructor Portal will cost $14.99, not $9.99 as originally specified by the publisher.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the Bridge Constructor Portal PS4 release. It was announced today that the physics game will release March 1, 2018 for $ 9.99 14.99. The strangely fitting Portal spin-off released in December 2017 on both mobile and PC. It features gameplay similar to past Bridge Constructor games, but has plenty of Portal elements to spice things up. The game will also release on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch a few days earlier on February 28, 2018.

Check out the Bridge Constructor Portal gameplay trailer below:

Here’s more on the game courtesy of Headup Games:

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed. Let Ellen McLain, the original voice of GLaDOS, guide you through the tutorial, and learn all the tips and tricks that make a true Aperture Science employee. The bridge is a lie! Features: The merging of two worlds: the first Bridge Constructor™ with an official Portal™ license

Create complex constructions in the Aperture Science labs

Let GLaDOS accompany you through tricky physics adventures

Use portals, aerial faith plates, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, and much more to master the complicated tasks

Evade dangers such as sentry turrets, emancipation grills, laser fields, and acid

Bridge Constructor Portal releases March 1, 2018 for PlayStation 4.