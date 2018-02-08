Check Out Dragon’s Crown Pro’s D&D-Inspired DLC in Action

Those that get the first run of Dragon’s Crown Pro in Japan will receive the game’s Treasure of Demon Island DLC, which is basically a Dungeons & Dragons-style game book. In it, players will choose a character from the beat ’em up, and then roll the virtual die in order to take on a new journey. It’s a really cool idea for a fantasy game, and now Atlus has released a new trailer showing off the upcoming Dragon’s Crown Pro DLC. So far, the DLC hasn’t been talked about in terms of the North American release, so it’s not yet known if it will be bundled with early copies yet or not.

Check out the Dragon’s Crown Pro DLC trailer below:

For more on the enhanced port of the brawler, check out the official features list:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware's signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

A Rousing Adventurer's Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon's Crown.

Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon's Crown, your saves won't go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will release on May 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4.