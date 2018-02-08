Dragon’s Crown Pro Releases in May, Check Out Some Hilarious Valentine’s Day Cards

Those wanting to play Dragon’s Crown Pro won’t have to wait long. Atlus announced that the remastered version of Vanillaware’s brawler will release in North America on May 15, 2018. The upcoming PS4 port will be priced at $49.99 in the United States and $64.99 in Canada. If you missed it, a bunch of gameplay was recently shown off.

Check out the hilarious Dragon’s Crown Pro Valentine’s Day cards below:

For more on the enhanced port of the brawler, check out the official features list:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland. A Rousing Adventurer’s Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.

A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown. Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish. All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included! Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will release on May 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4.