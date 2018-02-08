More Details on Everybody’s Golf and Final Fantasy DLC Revealed

Last week, it was revealed that Everybody’s Golf would be collaborating with Final Fantasy to bring special DLC to the golfing game in honor of Final Fantasy’s 30th Anniversary. Now, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced more details for what the special DLC will include.

The first collaboration, which allows players to ride around the golf court on a Chocobo, will release on February 26, 2016, and Sony has released the following information on how the DLC will work and how to install it:

Ride Around the Course on a Chocobo How to Get: Buy it from the PlayStation Store, install the latest patch, start the game, and from the Options Menu, select Customize > Triangle Quick Button > Cart, then select the “Chocobo Type” cart. You can ride the chocobo by pressing the Triangle button. Everyone loves the chocobos from Final Fantasy. For this promotion, Square Enix designer Toshiyuki Itahana, who also worked on the campaign art, specially designed a chocobo for Everybody’s Golf. Of course, you can use your chocobo like a cart to race around the courses, but you can also jump, glide from tall places, and even swim! It’ll be a great companion to have on the rounds.

The second collaboration, the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cup, is a tournament that will run from February 26-March 12, allowing players to compete online for new outerwear, a cap, and some other items, including:

In Everybody’s Golf, global tournaments are an online-only mode where all participants compete for the best score. For a limited time, these tournaments will be turned into the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Cup. If you participate in the preliminaries, you can get an FF 30th Anniversary Cactuar Outer and a FF 30th Anniversary Cactuar Cap with cactuars on them! What’s more, high scorers in the preliminaries will progress to the finals. Participants in the finals can receive an FF 30th Anniversary Moogle Costume which again is designed by Toshiyuki Itahana and will allow players to look just like a moogle.

The third and final collaboration is a free golf cart for all players, which can be accessed at any time and used to transport players around the golf course as they travel between holes. For more information on that, check out below:

How to Get It After installing the latest patch, start the application. From the OPTIONS menu, select Customize, Quick Button, and Cart. Then, select “FF30th Anniversary”. You can now ride the FF 30th Anniversary cart by pressing the Triangle button. *Players must reach a certain point in the main game’s Challenge Mode before they can unlock carts.

Everybody’s Golf is now available.