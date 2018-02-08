Meet Far Cry 5’s Guns for Hire, and One Very Good Boy

Far Cry 5 is set to release on March 27, and now Ubisoft is showing off even more of their first-person shooter. The latest trailer for the game focuses on the game’s seven different guns for hire characters, which will accompany the player on missions. They all have different abilities that will impact gameplay in different ways, but there’s really only one choice: Boomer.

Check out the Far Cry 5 guns for hire trailer below:

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out my Far Cry 5 preview from PAX West. Here’s a snippet:

I did much better on my second attempt, as I took down the enemy aircraft in about a minute of action. The key was using my guns rather than the rockets my plane had. Once I figured that out, I was able to finish the final mission of the demo with ease. I saw a lot of variety in the 20-minutes of Far Cry 5 I played, and was really impressed overall. From a gameplay perspective, Far Cry 5 largely sticks to what has worked for the series in the past. Despite a sense of familiarity, it manages to avoid feeling redundant thanks to a drastic change in scenery. The rural USA setting not only changes how the action unfolds, but it also worked to create a more grounded experience for myself. Hope County felt like many places I’ve been to, and seeing it overran by psychopath cultists really struck a chord. I’m excited to see how everything unfolds when Far Cry 5 releases next year.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.