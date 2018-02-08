The First SMITE Adventure of 2018 is Anime Inspired

The first adventure for SMITE in 2018 has been announced, and it’s something that you’ve likely never seen before. Da Ji and the Legend of the Foxes will transport players to a colorful realm, complete with anime inspired artwork, where they will have to defeat wave after wave of enemies. Da Ji and the Legend of the Foxes will be free for all SMITE players when it launches on February 16 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In the upcoming adventure, Da Ji needs help defending the sacred fox from waves of various enemies. Surviving the horde will pit players against an epic boss battle, and the folks behind SMITE promise that no two adventure playthroughs will be the same, as more bosses will be added with each patch. Hi-Rez Studios has also revealed that with every victory, players can level up and earn in-game rewards to help their progress.

For a brief description of the upcoming adventure to the game, check out below:

Da Ji needs help defending the sacred fox from waves of various enemies. Surviving the ninja hordes will pit players against one of the epic bosses in an exciting battle. No two Adventure playthroughs will be the same as each bossfight is randomized, with more bosses being added each patch. With every victory, players will level up and earn in-game rewards to help their progress. Plus, they will get a chance to unlock one of the 4 adorable Skins for Ratatoskr. Da Ji and the Legend of the Foxes will be free for all SMITE players with the option of purchasing the Senpai Bundle. Players that purchase the Bundle will receive the Exclusive Senpai Da Ji skin for Da Ji, as well as several in-game items to customize their SMITE experience.

SMITE is available now.