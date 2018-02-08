Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Will Have Overwatch-Style Super Abilities and Career System

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is set to release in the coming months, and earlier today, the folks over at PC Gamer have done an in-depth look into the game that goes over a lot of what players can expect when the game launches, including how heroes will be different with each other, and how the game also implements some Overwatch-style super abilities as well.

In the game, heroes will stay the same from the first game, meaning that the characters aren’t getting a major rehab. However, this time around each hero will have a choice of three career paths to equip. Those career paths will each come with a talent tree designed to express various aspects of the character’s playstyle. For example, Bardin the dwarf has a Slayer career that allows him to exaggerate his damage output. The new career system is designed to work with character and weapon selection in order to give players a layered series of customization options.

Alongside the talent trees that with careers are passive abilities and a super ability similar to the system Overwatch uses. Kerillion’s Shade career, for example, comes with a passive ability that increases backstab damage, and a super that lets her turn briefly invisible and fly through enemies. Much like Overwatch, super abilities will have a cool-down that has to recharge mid-game, and some of the super abilities have a team-wide utility, allowing an entire team to benefit from the supers instead of just one player. There’s a ton of other great information on the upcoming game in PC Gamer’s look into the game, so make sure to check it out if you’re interested in the game.

For more information on the sequel to Warhammer: End Times, check out the description of the game from its developers:

Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and ground breaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. The game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is heading towards PC and consoles. “Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, and continues “We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible.”

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will release Q1 2018 on consoles and PC.

[Source: PC Gamer]