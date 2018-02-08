PSA: Ratchet & Clank Collection Servers Going Offline Next Week

Online services for the PlayStation 3 versions of both Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal and Ratchet: Deadlocked will be going offline soon. Originally announced last year, both of the game’s online multiplayer and network features will go offline on February 15, 2018. That means players will get to enjoy one last hurrah of online play on Valentine’s day, and then it’s all over for the two remastered PlayStation 2 games.

Here’s the official announcement from Sony’s website:

Online services for Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal PS3 and Ratchet: Deadlocked PS3, including multiplayer and other network features, will be discontinued as of February 15, 2018. Thanks for playing!

Here’s what we had to say about Up Your Arsenal‘s online multiplayer in our Ratchet & Clank Collection review

Multiplayer is here, for better or for worse. I remember having some fun with Up Your Arsenal back when it originally released, and I am glad to say that the transition over to the PS3 left everything intact. You can even choose your screen name, which harkens back to the days before there existed a single unified login system, ala the PlayStation Network. Splitscreen is here! Up to four players can duke it out, which makes for plenty of local fun. The “Siege” battle mode is actually quite challenging, and that’s before you add in any human players. There’s very little to no lag when playing online, even over a wireless LAN connection. Yet, the gameplay is definitely showing its age. None of the shoulder buttons are used for firing, or driving vehicles – those functions are relegated to the face buttons. It’s a little disorienting at first, but you quickly adapt to the “old fashioned” control scheme.

