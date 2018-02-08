Blast Through Other Worlds in Time Carnage, Releasing in April for PSVR

Fans looking to inject some extra carnage into their virtual reality experience, then Wales Interactive has just the thing for you, as they have announced today that Time Carnage, a VR survival shooter, will be releasing in April 2018 for PlayStation VR, HTC vive, and Oculus Rift.

In Time Carnage, players will have the ability to travel through time and wreak havoc through various worlds that include dinosaurs, monsters, robots, and zombies. Players will not only have to choose their load out wisely – as they’ll be swapping active guns on the fly – but also will be have to match guns to your play style. The game is set to feature 16-tier Campaign or Custom Arcade Mode complete with perks, challenges, and hidden weapons, among some other things.

For a full look at the features of the upcoming Time Carnage, check out below:

Choose your loadout wisely as you’ll manically swap out active guns on the fly in a 16-tier Campaign or Custom Arcade Mode complete with perks, challenges and hidden weapons. Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic world, prehistoric jungle, icy wasteland and a futuristic metropolis. For each zone you’ll handpick a selection of guns to suit your play style and battle with a timed-reload system as you unlock an arsenal of 25 mix-and-match dual wielding weapons. Finding it too challenging? Time is on your side with a Time Paradox — find this and it might just give you an unfair advantage! FEATURES

• Immersive first-person PSVR shooting action

• Unlock, upgrade and mix-and-match over 25 dual wielding weapons!

• A frenzy inducing timed-reload system. Shoot, drop, switch, repeat!

• Realistic and dynamic environments with 16 unique locations

• Catch your breath with the time-stalling paradox

• Dinosaurs, monsters, robots and zombies!

• Punishing challenges for weapon perks and arcade cheats.

Time Carnage will release in April 2018.