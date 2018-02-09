Kingdom Come: Deliverance Day One Patch is Over 20GB

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will have quite the hefty day one patch for players to download on PlayStation 4. The Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.01 patch comes in at a massive 23.072 gigabytes. That brings the total size of the game around 46 gigabytes, which means that the day one update doubles the install size.

Here’s the full Kingdom Come: Deliverance update 1.01 patch notes:

Addition of multiple new events to the open world.

Massive improvement in dialogue animations.

Gaining money and experience is rebalanced.

Weapon and armour stats are rebalanced.

General combat improvements.

Improved NPC reaction time.

Sound propagation adjusted.

Archery is now possible in stealth mode.

Improved Persuasion UI.

Plus numerous other bug fixes and improvements.

For more on the upcoming role-playing game, check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say about the game:

Failure does not mean loss in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. If you make a decision, you will have to live with it. Your speech check failed when trying to convince the drunk tp pay the money he owes? You can try stealing it from him, or maybe you can settle it like a couple of monkeys and punch each other until you get what you want. If the fight fails, you can come back later with a crew of friends to try it again in a completely unfair four-on-one bout. Every part of the game provides this level of nuanced decision-making that will let you play exactly how you want to, seemingly in a less gamified way than most games currently do. This web of choices extends to reputations with town and individuals, and politics of the country, again based on real life politics of the time. Every one of these systems weaves in and out of each other to provide a game that seems to have exceptional depth. Often times, politics are just as if not more important than fights. While a clean left hook or a sharp blade can solve some problems, it’s the subtlety and tact that makes the real difference.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will release February 13, 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: NDTV]