Monster Hunter: World Was the Most Downloaded Title from the Playstation Store in January

Despite having only five days to achieve greatness during January, Monster Hunter: World took the top spot as the most downloaded PlayStation Store title for the month. Is it any surprise, though? Capcom’s hit managed to score 5 million sales within the first three days alone, and just this morning ballooned to 6 million to make it the fastest ever Capcom game to reach that mark. New release Dragon Ball FighterZ took the second place slot, and Grand Theft Auto V stayed in the top ten, coming in at number six. January’s Dissidia Final Fantasy NT didn’t make the charts. Take a look at the top 20 most downloaded games from the PlayStation Store below.

The PlayStation Blog also highlighted the most downloaded PSVR games in January. While Supermassive’s The Inpatient managed to crack into the top 10, it was still beaten out of the top spots by the likes of Job Simulator, Accounting+, and Batman: Arkham VR. When looking at PS4 themes for the month, the Monster Hunter: World dynamic theme was the most downloaded, followed by Dissidia Final Fantasy NT and Bioshock: The Collection themes in the top five.

Note that these rankings are purely by download numbers and do not equate to revenue.

Most Downloaded PS4 Games

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Madden NFL 18 Call of Duty: WWII Human Fall Flat Grand Theft Auto V TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Need for Speed Rivals Battlefield 4 The Last Of Us Remastered STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Payback DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 NBA 2K18 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy DARK SOULS III UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection Mirror’s Edge Catalyst FIFA 18 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Most Downloaded PSVR Games

Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Accounting Plus (Accounting+) Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine The Inpatient PlayStation VR Worlds Weeping Doll RollerCoaster Legends

[Source: PlayStation Blog]