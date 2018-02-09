Penny-Punching Princess Vita Releases This April

Penny-Punching Princess will be making its way to PlayStation Vita very soon. Publisher NIS America announced that the PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch title will release on March 30, 2018 in Europe, and on April 4, 2018 in North America. The game has players using money to bribe their way out of battles, and is a unique twist on the brawler genre.

NIS America also released a story summary giving a look into its world:

You besta believe I’m in love with money, hun! Play as Princess, the main protagonist in this isometric brawler, who loses her family and overall rule of the land from the evil Dragonloan family. Regain Princess’s kingdom as she punches, traps, and bribes her way to victory. Meet a colorful cast, including a zombie freeloader, Isabella, and find out the real truths about her father, the almighty Money God, and how her surroundings became a capitalist society.

Check out the new Penny-Punching Princess Vita release date trailer below:

Here’s more on the game from its publisher:

In a world ruled by capitalism, cash is king! Use the money you gather to bribe enemies to fight for you, activate deadly traps with your dough, and when all else fails, smash all that stand against you with your fists! Fight your way from nothing and amass treasures to take on the mighty Dragoloan family and reclaim your kingdom! Key Features:

Cash Rules Everything Around Me – Fight smarter, not harder! Bribe your enemies to fight for you, or activate deadly traps to turn the tide of battle in this fast-paced brawler. Who Says You Can’t Buy Popularity – Recruit/Buy flunkies to your cause to unlock stronger equipment and master over 70 special moves based on weapons you craft! A Madcap Romp of Dollars & Dragons – Embark on a wildly funny adventure as Princess, a girl robbed of her royal heritage in a world obsessed with money.

Penny Punching Princess releases on April 4, 2018 in North America and March 30, 2018 in Europe for PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch.