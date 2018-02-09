Read the Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Polyphony Digital has released Gran Turismo Sport update 1.12 for their popular racing game. It not only improves the traction control in order to improve car handling, but it also features several changes to the stability of several cars. This will impact how the cars handle while going around corners. Of course, there are also some bug fixes, including one that “fixed an issue wherein the game became unplayable if the cancel button was pressed before a ‘Search’ result was displayed on Discover.”

Check out the full Gran Turismo Sport update 1.12 patch notes below:

Main Features Implemented 1. Physics Simulation Model

– Traction control has been adjusted to improve handling. 2. The following cars’ stability has been changed to improve their handling while cornering: GR.1

・Alpine Vision Gran Turismo 2017

・Audi R18 (Audi Sport Team Joest) ’16

・Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) ’11

・Audi R18 TDI (Le Mans 2011)

・Mazda LM55 Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.1)

・Peugeot 908 HDi FAP – Team Peugeot Total ’10

・Peugeot L750R Hybrid Vision Gran Turismo 2017

・Porsche 919 Hybrid (Porsche Team) ’16

・Toyota TS030 Hybrid ’12

・Toyota TS050 – Hybrid (Toyota Gazoo Racing) ’16 GR.3

・Audi R8 LMS (Audi Sport Team WRT) ’15

・Citroën GT by Citroën Race Car (Gr.3)

・Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 ’13

・Honda NSX Gr.3

・Lamborghini Huracán GT3 ’15

・McLaren 650S GT3 ’15 GR.4

・Alfa Romeo 4C Gr.4

・Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport ’16 Other Improvements and Adjustments – Fixed an issue wherein the game became unplayable if the cancel button was pressed before a ‘Search’ result was displayed on [Discover];

– Fixed an issue wherein switching to a car with custom livery from [Home ] > [Garage] resulted in the “Loading” screen being continuously displayed;

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo Sport update 1.12 is now available to download on PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gran Turismo]