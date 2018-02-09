The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Out Today, View Launch Trailer

Bandai Namco’s The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia is now available. The PlayStation 4 exclusive action game is based upon the anime series of the same name, and features over 100 quests to complete. Like most new releases that are available at retail, it costs $59.99.

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia delivers a heart-pounding third person action experience giving fans the opportunity to choose from over twenty playable characters to explore the exciting world of Britannia for the very first time,” said Bandai Namco Associate Brand Manager Randy Le. “The Seven Deadly Sins anime series has attracted a dedicated fan-base since it started streaming exclusively on Netflix last year. We’d like to invite the fans of the anime to experience this beloved anime by interacting with their favorite characters, living out pivotal storylines, and throw down with blisteringly fast battles.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia launch trailer

For even more on the game, check out how Bandai Namco describes its features:

Adventure mode: Relive the story of the anime with free story updates as the next seasons airs. Roam around the land in Hawk Mama following ‘rumours’ to find out where the other Sins are and do side-quests to increase ‘rumours’ to progress in the main story. Players will also be able to perform the characters special attack called ‘Sin Action’. Duel mode: Duel modes will allow players to face off in traditional versus or participate in challenging online fights set in iconic locations of the anime. Fight 1vs1 or 2vs2 with 20 customisable playable characters with magic crystals. KEY FEATURES ASSEMBLE THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS – The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time ACTION ORIENTED – A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series LUSH ENVIRONMENTS – The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PS4 ADVENTUROUS STORYLINE –Experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore

