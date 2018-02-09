SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy In-Game Costumes Revealed



NIS America announced today that SNK Heroines will feature three costumes per character. Players will be able to unlock three distinct costumes: Heroines costume, classic costume, and an alternative costume. Each character will also be further customized with accessory options. All three of these costume types can be seen in a new trailer put out today.

Check out the SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy costumes trailer below:

Here’s more on the upcoming fighting game from the publisher:

Play online or with friends as SNK’s iconic heroines in the brand‐new 2 vs 2 fighting game, SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy! Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, and wager in‐game points on who you think will win. Use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all‐new costume system, and customize your favorite heroine to your heart’s content! Key Features:

Assemble Your Heroines and Battle Head‐to‐Head – A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four player frenzy online or with friends! An Iconic Cast of SNK’s Female Characters! ‐ Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe! Defeat Foes with Style and Elegance – Coordination is key, as players can choose from up to 100 different accessories for their characters. Accessorize with cat ears, glasses, face paint, and new sound effects.

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy releases this summer on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.