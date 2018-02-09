The Lost Child Comes West in Summer 2018, Watch New Trailer

NIS America has announced that Kadokawa Games’ The Lost Child will be releasing this summer in North America. The release timeframe was revealed in a brand new trailer for the RPG adventure game. The Lost Child has players taking the role of an occult journalist named Hayato Ibuki as he looks into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo, Japan. It will release for both PlayStation 4 and Vita, although only the former will be getting a physical release.

Watch The Lost Child PS4 release date trailer below:

Here’s more on the game’s feature via its publisher:

Occult journalist, Hayato Ibuki, encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture mythological creatures and arcane creatures. He is now thrust into a world beyond our own, home to horrific demons and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of our world… Key Features:

Mythology Unbound – Features 100+ Astrals from myths and legends to capture, each 3 unique forms to progress through!

Spread the Wealth of Knowledge – There are more than 250+ skills to learn and among your party of captured Astrals.

The Infinite Abyss Awaits – Test yourself against massive dungeons with up to 100 floors deathly dangers!

The Lost Child releases in summer 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Vita.

