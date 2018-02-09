The Longest Five Minutes Out Next Week, Watch the Launch Trailer

NIS America’s The Longest Five Minutes is set to release next week, and now we’ve got a launch trailer for those interested in the game to watch. The unique role-playing game is releasing on PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In it, players have five minutes to regain their memories and defeat evil.

Check out the latest The Longest Five Minutes trailer below:

Here’s more on the game’s feature from its publisher:

Our hero faces the origin of all evil, the Overlord himself, but suddenly loses all memories of his adventure. His finishing moves, the name of his hometown, and even the reason he’s trying to defeat the Overlord in the first place, all gone. Our hero feels as though he’s letting his allies down… In the midst of battle, his allies’ words and the Overlord’s taunting triggers flashbacks, bringing his memories back piece by piece. Our hero tries to regain his priceless memories before it’s too late, but the Overlord stands before him, his power unyielding! What can happen in The Longest Five Minutes!? Key Features:

Who am I? – Relive your memories and journey with your friends through a nostalgic RPG world! Reexperience Your Past! – Remember your signature move? Know that spell? Flashback has a unique power: Reexperience! Gain reexperience points the more memories you visit. Now, face the Demon King! Let’s Take a Break! – Choose from three mini-games: Super Chain Reaction, Haunted Run, or Slot Machine to get more reexperience points!

The Longest Five Minutes releases February 13 for PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC.