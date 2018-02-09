Watch the Nike PG2 PlayStation Colorway Shoes Get Unboxed

Last month Sony unveiled that they had teamed up with NBA All-Star Paul George and Nike on a sweet new shoe called the Nike PG2 PlayStation Colorway. Well, it’s out tomorrow, and now we’ve got the first unboxing video featuring Paul George getting to see the finished product. As you can see in the image above, George was quite pleased, and why wouldn’t he be? The shoes look fresh.

Check out the Nike PG2 PlayStation Colorway unboxing below:

“Ask me what my favorite PlayStation memory is and I’ll tell you it’s when my dad got me a PS2 for Christmas,” said George. “I’d been dropping hints left and right because I knew that was it. That was the next big thing. You could say the same with Nike. As a kid, I’d make sketches of what I wanted my Nike shoes to look like because it’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. Now I have the opportunity to make something very special and personal to me with the help of two of my favorite brands.”

Here’s a list of the shoe’s unique features (which include a PSN voucher):

The tongues of the shoe sport the PG and PlayStation logos, which illuminate and pulsate blue just like when turning on the console

The back heel of the left shoe has a unique barcode that contains a PSN voucher code, which can be redeemed at PlayStation Store for a Paul George Dynamic Theme for your PS4

The colors of the sneaker pay homage to the buttons on the DualShock 4 controller

The iconic PlayStation symbols are embossed in patent leather on each shoe

The look of the PG Dynamic Theme is reflected in the sock liner on each shoe

The PG2 PlayStation Colorway will be available globally on February 10.