Fornite’s Battle Royale Getting 60 fps Option on Consoles

Epic Games has published a rundown of its plans for Fortnite in a recent “State of Development” blog post, revealing that console players will be getting an optional 60 fps mode for Battle Royale. The feature will arrive sometime later this month for PlayStation 4/Pro and Xbox One/X.

“This 60 fps mode is tuned for each console to maximize frame rate while minimizing loss of visual quality,” wrote the studio.

We’re told that Fortnite‘s art team has been working on some “cool ideas” for cosmetics so expect more of those “in the near future.” Epic is also working on improving the game’s social aspects, audio, matchmaking, and lots more.

In terms of ongoing optimizations, the developer is working to reduce load times. The blog reads:

When you play some Battle Royale, we want the time from when you’re in the lobby to when you’re in the action to be as short as possible. We’re continuing to work on load time improvements to help with that. You want a smoother in-game experience, and we agree! We are testing and bug fixing improvements that will deliver better level streaming with less hitches. We’re getting close to being able to test a significant optimization to our networking code that should get us closer to running the server at a solid 20 Hz even in the beginning of the match.

The blog details all the aforementioned plans so make sure to head over to Epic’s website for more.