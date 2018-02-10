Kingdom Hearts 3 Monsters Inc. World Confirmed in New Trailer, Lots of Gameplay Footage

After a couple of leaks in late 2017, a new trailer released at the D23 Expo in Japan finally confirms that a Monsters Inc. world will be in Kingdom Hearts 3, revealing Sully, Mike Wazowski, and Boo. In addition to showing off Sora, Donald, and Goofy’s custom world looks, gameplay of the area is also debuted, showing off a door chase sequence similar to the original Monsters Inc. movie.

If you’ve been following along with the Kingdom Hearts story, the trailer has a number of interesting Easter eggs that will appeal to longtime fans. The return of characters like Vanitas and Marluxia are highlights, as well as quick clips confirming that the Unversed are back. It’s finally looking like Sora’s story is ready to clash and tie in with the surrounding arc for any that actually understand the complete story. For the rest of us, the stories present in each individual world look like a blast to play, with faster paced and more dynamic action than the series has ever seen.

A number of other Disney properties are shown in the trailer too, with both Toy Story and Tangled gameplay making an appearance. The trailer also confirms a new summon, as Sora brings Ariel from The Little Mermaid into the fight. Though the trailers make the Disney representation very clear, it’s still not known in what capacity the Final Fantasy crossover will play a part. Could Noctis make a surprise appearance in the final game? With Final Fantasy XV’s propensity for crossovers with other games, I wouldn’t be surprised, but Square Enix’s focus right now seems to be on showcasing the Disney side of Kingdom Hearts 3.

A trailer was also released that features Utada Hikaru’s new Kingdom Hearts 3 theme song, “Don’t Think Twice.” The theme song trailer has a variety of gameplay scenes and shows a new scene of Riku and Mickey near the end.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is set for release in 2018, and many fans expect an official release date announcement at E3 this year. What do you think of the new Kingdom Hearts 3 Monsters Inc. world? Do you like Utada Hikaru’s new theme song for this game? Let us know in the comments below.