Overwatch’s Sombra Will Undergo Changes in PTR Soon

Overwatch‘s PC players recently found that Sombra had received a couple of changes with the recent patch without any formal announcement. Blizzard has now confirmed that some changes were accidentally included in the latest update and that they are in the process of being removed. However, the developer has plans to test the following changes out for the character in the public test realm:

* No longer gains ult from health pack healing

* Weapon Spread decreased by 10%

* Hacking speed increased from 0.8s to 0.65s

* Hacking will disable more abilities. Basically any ability that requires a button press will also be disabled. Here is a list: Genji – Double Jump/Wall Climb

Pharah – Hover Jets

Hanzo – Wall Climb

Lucio – currently running Crossfade song will be disabled

Mercy – Angelic Descent The idea here is to take some power out of her ult (and awkwardness of ult gain through health packs), and give her more power and usefulness in the rest of her kit.

We’re not told when exactly these changes will be tested but Principle Designer Geoff Goodman asked fans to expect a PTR update “soon.”

Overwatch‘s most recent console patch, 2.32, included some bug fixes for Sombra but it appears that the aforementioned changes only made their way into the PC patch.

[Source: Battle.net]