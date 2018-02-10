World of Tanks Console Versions Reach 14 Million Players Worldwide, Free Tank Giveaway Announced

This month marks four years since World of Tanks saw its first release on consoles, and to mark the occasion, Wargaming has revealed that the game’s console versions have accumulated a player base of 14 million across the globe.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer has announced that it’ll be giving away a free in-game tank, will be running a “huge experience-multiplying” event, and a competition to give players an opportunity to earn artwork created by various international artists.

The Japanese Tier II Ashigaru Te-Ke tank will be available for all players who log in and win a match during the month of February. In addition to this, The “War Party” XP event will run from February 9-12, and players will be given a bonus of x5 XP on the first day of the event.

From February 9-13, there will be a discount on Premium time and XP Boost Ops. Various bundles and a silver bonus event will also be available, the details of which haven’t been announced yet.

“We are proud to be celebrating our four year anniversary with our tankers,” said TJ Wagner, Executive Producer and Project Lead at Wargaming West. “The dedication of the World of Tanks community has made every success in this game possible, and we look forward to sharing our combined passion for many more years to come – not only with new content, but also surprising additions in the near future.”

