YouTube Reveals New Policies to Tackle Negative Behavior as Twitch Fights Hate and Harassment

Following last week’s warning of harsher penalties for those who engage in “egregious behavior,” YouTube has outlined the steps it’ll be taking beyond its current policies to deal with content creators whose actions harm the community. As previously noted, a vast number of channels have been affected by the actions of a few popular YouTubers, as a result of which the site’s management has been under immense pressure to deploy more targeted measures.

In an attempt to address these complaints, YouTube announced the following policies:

Premium Monetization Programs, Promotion and Content Development Partnerships. We may remove a channel from Google Preferred and also suspend, cancel or remove a creator’s YouTube Original. Monetization and Creator Support Privileges. We may suspend a channel’s ability to serve ads, ability to earn revenue and potentially remove a channel from the YouTube Partner Program, including creator support and access to our YouTube Spaces. Video Recommendations. We may remove a channel’s eligibility to be recommended on YouTube, such as appearing on our home page, trending tab or watch next.

Meanwhile, YouTube’s rival Twitch has outlined new policies to tackle hateful content and harassment that has often seeped into livestreams. Over on its website, the company has specifically outlined what it considers harassment and hateful conduct, and how it’ll manage offenders. You can find all the details on Twitch’s community guidelines page.

