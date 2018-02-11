Multiplayer Shooter At Sundown Coming to Consoles and PC This Spring

Versus Evil has announced that its stealth-based arena shooter, At Sundown, is set to release this Spring on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Unveiled at last year’s PSX, the top down shoot-em-up has four players competing in online and local deathmatches in the dark. They only become visible when they shoot, dash, or walk into a light source.

In a press release, Versus Evil’s General Manager Steve Escalante wrote:

Mild Beast Games have a created an award-winning multiplayer formula that totally hooks players from the outset. At Sundown has been a real crowd pleaser at events like PAX, where it won players over with its superb 4 player party set up. We’re really excited to announce the games’ cross-platform launch, which underlines our commitment to bringing out the best in our indie partners.

At Sundown will give players access to a variety of weapons including pistols, sniper rifles, shotguns, and bladed weapons. The game will come with multiple maps, each of which will have its own light mechanics. “As well as frenzied 4 player deathmatches, players can also team up cooperatively to take down AI opponents or face off in head to head showdowns,” wrote the developer.

A release date has yet to be announced.