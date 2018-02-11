Warhorse Studios Explains Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Hefty 23 GB Day-One Patch

A day ago, we shared reports that Kingdom Come: Deliverance will require players to download a hefty 23 GB day-one patch. In the absence of official communication, there was a lot of speculation about what the update does, which developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Deep Silver have now addressed on ResetEra.

Deep Silver’s Will Powers shared the following note from Martin Klima, Executive Producer at Warhorse:

Four years after our Kickstarter campaign, our game is set to be released tomorrow. The task was really big and our team although still quite small and we always wanted to deliver, to create the game we wanted and we believed you wanted. Before talking about some background, all of us at Warhorse would like to thank our community, the backers and friends who helped us to bring this dream to life by giving us the chance to develop what we believe is a unique RPG experience! The production realities of game development mean that a ‘release’ version has to be finalized some time before the actual release date. We could have used this time to get some rest, or we could use it to create some additional content and sell it to you as DLC, but we went back to the version-to-be-released and worked on it. The results are obvious: quests are more balanced, RPG progression is smoother, the game runs faster and every facet of the game got more polish. The drawback of course is that most of the data in the old build was replaced and has to be downloaded as a patch. At a hefty size, it’s going to take some time to download and it’s a shame. Still, we strongly believe that after four years wait it will pay off to wait a little bit longer while the Day 1 patch is downloading. Trust me, it will deliver the awesome experience YOU deserve!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases on February 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

